Timothee Chalamet did an impression of Harry Styles on 'SNL' and fans are saying 'the world has come full circle'

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Timothee Chalamet impersonated Harry Styles on ‘SNL.’

Timothee Chalamet mimicked Harry Styles during a sketch on this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Pretending he was the “Fine Line” singer during a visit to “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show,” Chalamet introduced himself as a “singer” and “sensual fashion man.”

He also told Warwick (Ego Nwodim) that he thinks “Watermelon Sugar” is about “summer” but others “think it’s about oral sex.”

Fans of Styles and Chalamet had strong reactions to the sketch, with some calling it the “best thing” they’d witnessed and the crossover they “didn’t know” they needed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Timothee Chalamet showed off his likeness to Harry Styles on this week’s episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

During his hosting debut, the 24-year-old actor impersonated Styles on a visit to the “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show.” Chalamet spoke in a British accent and wore a white collar and high-waisted trousers, as the former One Direction member often does.

“I’m Harry Styles. I’m a singer. I’m told I’m a sensual fashion man. You could say I do it for everyone,” Chalamet’s Styles said with a wink.

When Ego Nwodim’s Warwick asked where she knew the British pop star from, Chalamet pointed to Styles’ hit song “Watermelon Sugar.”

“I think it’s just about summer, but some people think it’s about oral sex,” Chalamet told her, referring to the ongoing debate about the track’s significance. He clarified, “On a woman.”

When Nwodim asked Chalamet to weigh in on Warwick’s feud with fellow television host Wendy Williams, he responded: “I’m sorry. I don’t know who Wendy Williams is.”

A Grammy Winner ????

and The Queen of Twitter ???? It’s The @_DionneWarwick Talk Show! pic.twitter.com/WtnQcMh4lp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 13, 2020

Both Chalamet and Styles have large fan bases, so seeing the “Call Me by Your Name” actor nail the singer’s mannerisms drew strong reactions.

Many people said they were thankful for the crossover.

One person joked that the sketch made it feel like “the world has come full circle,” and another stated that it will “always be the best thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

saturday night live just did a skit about harry styles starting timothee chalamet, the world has come full circle — TAYLOR AND FL BIRTH (@shesgoldhs) December 13, 2020

timothee playing as harry will always be the best thing I’ve ever witnessed https://t.co/gMzpwQULmA — bunny (@d9aya) December 13, 2020

We get to live in a world where Timothée Chalamet was portraying Harry Styles on #SNL pic.twitter.com/a7DmpZi6Or — DANIELA (@sweetvinifince) December 13, 2020

Timothée playing Harry Styles the internet is about to have a meltdown #snl pic.twitter.com/tkELw5vPnn — Sammy Yvonne (@SailorSammy93) December 13, 2020

TIMOTHEE IS IMPERSONATING HARRY STYLES ON SNL RN PLS STOP IM HYPERVENTILATING pic.twitter.com/BCWv0GSdLm — Izzie (@shutupbitchass_) December 13, 2020

my brain processing Timothee Chalamet as Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/D7ZPlWt8x4 — Bella Mars (@belleblue21) December 13, 2020

timothée chalamet knew what he was doing when he impersonated harry styles! pic.twitter.com/WqE5cIgkNe — lily adores alex! ⚯͛ (@lilyashman33) December 13, 2020

i didn’t know that i needed to see Timothée as Harry Styles until today… https://t.co/bEpq5KjuWH — quiela.leal (@QuielaLeal) December 13, 2020

no thoughts, just timothee chalamet as harry styles on snl — gwyn ♡’s louis ¹ᴰ (@ICARUSWEASLEY) December 13, 2020

After Chalamet left the stage, Melissa VillaseÃ±or appeared dressed as Billie Eilish.

She was followed by Chloe Fineman, who revived her impersonation of Chalamet, and Pete Davidson, who pretended to be his longtime friend Machine Gun Kelly.

At the end of the show, Chalamet drew inspiration from Styles again for his final send-off.

“I guess I could say one thing, is treat others with kindness. And you know, we’ve all been through a crazy year. That can be something that sounds corny,” Chalamet said.

He continued: “Somebody else famous made it really well known, that saying, but… Harry Styles did it. I impersonated him two seconds ago. But it’s true, we could all do a little bit of kindness. Every little gesture counts.”

TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LrSu606mfx — tiny horse (@SALUCKYS) December 13, 2020

Fans were thrilled Chalamet ended the night with the reference to the “Adore You” singer and his iconic catchphrase.

timothee chalamet harry styles

????

treat people with kindness — lea (@leaacristiano) December 13, 2020

“treat others with kindness” this means that timmy is a harry stan. i rest my case — kid cudi⁷ NOVA DAY (@ASTROFLTR) December 13, 2020

He really ended the show by saying treat people with kindness…. ???? — magda (@itmightbemaggie) December 13, 2020

timothée saying treat people with kindness then him mentioning harry styles i love it here — ˣˢʰⁱᵒᵐᵃʳᵃ -one year of fine line (@c0wb0ylikeme) December 13, 2020

timothee saying treat people with kindness at the end of snl…. shoot your shot timmy i respect it — Karen (@kjessicastewart) December 13, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.