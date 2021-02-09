Timothée Chalamet played Edward Scissorhands' son in Cadillac's Super Bowl commercial and fans are calling for a reboot

Cadillac Winona Ryder and Timothée Chalamet in the Cadillac Super Bowl commercial.

Timothée Chalamet played Edgar, the son of Edward Scissorhands, in Cadillac’s Super Bowl ad.

His thin, pale frame perfectly matches the Johnny Depp character in the 1990s movie.

Fans took to Twitter during the Super Bowl saying there should be a reboot starring Chalamet.

One of the hit commercials during Super Bowl Sunday featured actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet as the son of Edward Scissorhands, the character from the 1990 Tim Burton classic.

20th Century Fox Johnny Depp in ‘Edward Scissorhands.’

In the commercial for Cadillac, we watch as Edgar Scissorhands navigates the world, just like his father did (played by Johnny Depp in the movie), with scissors for hands. His mother, played by Winona Ryder, reprises the role of Kim in the movie, Edward’s love interest. At the end of the commercial, Edgar finally finds peace in the world when Kim lets him drive their Cadillac, which has a hands free function.

Chalamet’s thin and pale look mirrors Depp’s in the movie, all the way down to his all-black leather outfit. It’s so spot-on that the loyal Chalamet fanbase took to Twitter Sunday night calling for the “Little Women” star to be the face of an “Edward Scissorhands” reboot.

Would totally watch an Edward Scissorhands reboot with Timothée Chalamet where he stays the same age and Winona Ryder is a suburban soccer mom. — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) February 8, 2021

The only reboot during the era of remakes I'd watch is #TimotheeChalamet in a new #EdwardScissorhands #SuperBowl — CeeCee (@CurrentlyCeeCee) February 8, 2021

OK SO WE NEED AN EDWARD SCISSORHANDS REBOOT WITH TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET NOW. — Sean Stelten (@WxStelten) February 8, 2021

Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands is what dreams are made of. — kassie (@Kassey_Black) February 8, 2021

If we were ever to see a “Scissorhands” reboot it wouldn’t be anytime soon as Chalamet’s schedule is pretty full these days.

He’s currently shooting the Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. He’s in talks to play Bob Dylan in a movie about the music legend. And is also planning to team with his “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Gudagnino to make a coming-of-age cannibalism horror movie.

Read more: “Edward Scissorhands” screenwriter said she cried when she realised the movie’s importance to people with disabilities

But in an interview with Vogue for the commercial, Chalamet said the goal of the ad was to celebrate Burton’s movie.

Timothée Chalamet styled as Edgar Scissorhands in a spread for Vogue. (???? Julian Ungano, 2021) pic.twitter.com/NIvSCXMkim — Chasing Chalamet (@chasingchalamet) February 7, 2021

“This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version, he said. “Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn’t make you blink in terms of a present-day setting, but was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created.”

