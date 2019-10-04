Timothée Chalamet lit up the red carpet in a black hoodie covered in sparkles

Amanda Krause
Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesTimothée Chalamet greets fans at the UK premiere of ‘The King’ on Thursday.

Timothée Chalamet’s style never disappoints.

On Thursday, the actor attended the UK premiere of his upcoming film “The King” in a look that was both casual and stylish. He donned simple black pants for the occasion, as well a black hoodie covered in sparkles.

He also wore black patent-leather boots to the event.

Timothee chalametDave J Hogan/Getty ImagesTimothée Chalamet attends the UK premiere of ‘The King’ on Thursday.

Before heading into the premiere, Chalamet stopped to pose with fans who had waited outside.

Photos of the moment show just how sparkly his hoodie was – every inch was covered in sequins.

Timothee chalamet hoodieDave J Hogan/Getty ImagesTimothée Chalamet greets fans at the UK premiere of ‘The King’ on Thursday.

Chalamet shared a short video of his shoes on his Instagram story, tagging Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director Virgil Abloh.

As it turns out, the brand designed his entire ensemble, according to representatives for Louis Vuitton.

Timothee chalamet shoesTimothée Chalamet/InstagramA screenshot of Timothée Chalamet’s Instagram story.

This isn’t the first time Chalamet has turned heads on the red carpet

In September, he wore a silky silver suit to the Venice Film Festival and proved he’s one of the most stylish men in Hollywood.

Timothee chalametArthur Mola/Invision/APTimothée Chalamet attends the Venice Film Festival in September.

In January, he helped to start a new trend by wearing a glittering harness to the annual Golden Globes.

Timothee ChalametJordan Strauss/APTimothée Chalamet attends the Golden Globes in January.

