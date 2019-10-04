Timothée Chalamet lit up the red carpet in a black hoodie covered in sparkles

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet greets fans at the UK premiere of ‘The King’ on Thursday.

Timothée Chalamet attended the UK premiere of his upcoming film “The King” on Thursday.

He wore a black hoodie covered in sparkles for the event, as well as black patent-leather boots.

His entire ensemble was designed by Louis Vuitton.

Chalamet has frequently turned heads on the red carpet, wearing everything from silk suits to sparkling harnesses.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Timothée Chalamet’s style never disappoints.

On Thursday, the actor attended the UK premiere of his upcoming film “The King” in a look that was both casual and stylish. He donned simple black pants for the occasion, as well a black hoodie covered in sparkles.

He also wore black patent-leather boots to the event.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends the UK premiere of ‘The King’ on Thursday.

Before heading into the premiere, Chalamet stopped to pose with fans who had waited outside.

Photos of the moment show just how sparkly his hoodie was – every inch was covered in sequins.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet greets fans at the UK premiere of ‘The King’ on Thursday.

Chalamet shared a short video of his shoes on his Instagram story, tagging Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director Virgil Abloh.

As it turns out, the brand designed his entire ensemble, according to representatives for Louis Vuitton.

Timothée Chalamet/Instagram A screenshot of Timothée Chalamet’s Instagram story.

Read more: Watch Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson looking absolutely medieval in the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘The King’

This isn’t the first time Chalamet has turned heads on the red carpet



In September, he wore a silky silver suit to the Venice Film Festival and proved he’s one of the most stylish men in Hollywood.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Timothée Chalamet attends the Venice Film Festival in September.

In January, he helped to start a new trend by wearing a glittering harness to the annual Golden Globes.

Jordan Strauss/AP Timothée Chalamet attends the Golden Globes in January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.