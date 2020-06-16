Timo Werner will complete his $68 million move to Chelsea in July, missing the biggest game in the history of his current club RB Leipzig

Getty/Lars Baron Timo Werner.

Timo Werner will reportedly join Chelsea as early as next month, meaning he will not play for RB Leipzig in its rescheduled Champions League quarter-final.

The German striker helped Leipzig reach the last eight of Europe’s premiere competition for the first time ever in March.

However, The Guardian now reports he will move to London in July after the completion of the Bundesliga season.

Werner verbally agreed to join Chelsea in a $US68 million move from Leipzig earlier in June.

The striker helped Leipzig reach the last eight of Europe’s premiere club competition for the first time ever in March, scoring once in a 4-0 aggregate win over Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Werner is now ready to forfeit a chance at European glory in order to finalise his proposed $US68 million move to Chelsea next month.

The 24-year-old verbally accepted Chelsea’s offer of a five-year deal worth $US228,000 per week earlier in June, and has now signalled his intent to move to London in July after the completion of the Bundesliga season, according to The Guardian.

Leipzig currently sit third in the German top flight, and have just three matches remaining following the campaign’s resumption last month after a two-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side was set to play in the Champions League quarter-finals in March, however UEFA delayed the tournament until August, which, according to Reuters, will now be completed across 11 days in Lisbon.

The quarter final games, now only single leg, will be played on four straight days from August 12-15, while the semifinals will take place on August 18 and 19, and the final on August 23.

Werner, one of the most highly rated forwards in Europe, has scored 25 times in the Bundesliga this season, and four times in the Champions League.

