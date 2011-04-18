Timo Soini's First Order Of Business: Torpedoing The Portugal Bailout

Photo: Wikipedia

With his party having trounced just about everyone else in the Finnish elections, Timo Soini of the True Finns jubilantly declared today to be “pay day” after 14 years of hard work.His first order of business… well, let’s just say we’re eager to see what Portuguese CDS do on Monday.



From the Finnish press:

Soini also said Sunday he wanted to see new negotiations on a bailout package for euro member Portugal. Asked by Reuters whether the True Finns would push for new discussions over a deal for Portugal, Soini said: “Yes of course… It is a bad deal.”

