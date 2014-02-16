A Table Tennis Champion Will Face Off Against A Ping Pong-Playing Robot Next Month

32-year-old Timo Boll is Germany’s table tennis champion, currently ranked number eight in the world. He is also a new “brand ambassador” for KUKA Robotics in China.

The company’s “Agilus” robot is the fastest robot in the world, and it appears to play a pretty mean game of ping pong itself.

The two will face off in a man vs. machine exhibition match on March 11, and you’ll be able to watch it all unfold online. Check the event’s official site as the date rolls closer for more.

Speaking personally, the promo video below already has us pretty geared up for it.

