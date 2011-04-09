Timing Of Government Shutdown "Could Not Be Any Worse"

Photo:

So far, the general sense is that government shutdown (assuming it happens) won’t have a big impact on the economy.The stock market certainly doesn’t seem to care.



But not everyone shares this view.

A note from Brown Brothers Harriman — via Bloomberg — argues that the timing, considering the fragility of the economy “could not be any worse.” It estimates, based on that what happened last time, that we could see a loss of 0.08-0.2% of quarterly output.

