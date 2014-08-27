Time Warner Cable Went Down Across The US

Time Warner customers nationwide appear to be experiencing service outages early Tuesday morning.

The chart below from DownDetector.com shows a spike in outage reports around 3:00 a.m. ET (labelled as 10:00 on the chart)

Reports are streaming in from both the East and West coasts with a large number of issues originating in large cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Tampa, according to DownDetector.com.

The site has also has posted an outage map showing the affected areas.

Here are what some people are saying on Twitter:

Starting the day with a national Time Warner Cable internet outage? Sounds fun.

— Brendan Foley (@brendanrfoley) August 27, 2014

It sounds like a complete black out: Cable is out, the website is down, and no one seems to be answering the phone lines.

@nbc4i @10TV time warner cable is out. Their website is down and their customer service number rings busy. I see no news from anyone.

— David Willoughby (@willougd) August 27, 2014

It’s so peaceful sitting here at 3:25 a.m. waiting for the East Coast to wake up and discover that Time Warner Cable is down nationwide.

— Mike D’Angelo (@gemko) August 27, 2014

Strangley, the widespread U.S. outage immediatley follows an incident overseas in which Virgin Media customers across the U.K. were unable to access the internet Tuesday morning due to a network issue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.