Time Warner Cable Went Down Across The US

Dina Spector
Time warner cableJoshua Lott/ReutersSend in the trucks.

Time Warner customers nationwide appear to be experiencing service outages early Tuesday morning.  

The chart below from DownDetector.com shows a spike in outage reports around 3:00 a.m. ET (labelled as 10:00 on the chart)

TimewarnerDownDetector.com

Reports are streaming in from both the East and West coasts with a large number of issues originating in large cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Tampa, according to DownDetector.com.

The site has also has posted an outage map showing the affected areas. 

Time warnerDownDetector.com

Here are what some people are saying on Twitter: 

 

It sounds like a complete black out: Cable is out, the website is down, and no one seems to be answering the phone lines.

Strangley, the widespread U.S. outage immediatley follows an incident overseas in which Virgin Media customers across the U.K. were unable to access the internet Tuesday morning due to a network issue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.