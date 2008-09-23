TimesPeople, The New York Times' Social Network, Launching Tonight

The New York Times (NYT) is launching its “TimesPeople” social network tonight, which lets you recommend stories to your friends and see what they’re recommending and commenting on — a useful, unintrusive feature that makes sense.



You’ll also be able to share ratings/reviews of movies, shows, restaurants, and hotels; get RSS feeds of your friends’ activity; or sync your activity to Facebook via the TimesPeople app. (Looks like it’s still in the process of getting switched on at 7:30 p.m. ET; your mileage may vary.)

The company has been testing the product as a Firefox plugin since June; now it’ll be baked into the Times’ site.

Screenshots:

