Former New York Times tech writer Saul Hansell — now AOL’s programming director for Seed.com — sat for an interview with the the Fresh Ground Podcast hosted this week.
Highlights from the interview:
- “AOL is just as much a journalistic organisation as The New York Times, as Bloomberg, as NBC News, as all kinds of organisations new and old.”
- “In my experience as a journalist, [the relationship between companies and their PR agencies] is a deeply dysfunctional … relationship that … never served either the client or the agency…”
- “The New York Times has a bunch of people doing great work and will continue for centuries to come…”
- “I think all that kinds of media — big and small — give you voices to understand, and I think that one of the things that everybody is trying to figure out is [to] make sure that when you’re reading something, you know where the person is coming from.”
- “AOL has a brand that needs to mean something, and it needs to mean trust if they’re going to be in the content business…”
Listen:
