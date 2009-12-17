Former New York Times tech writer Saul Hansell — now AOL’s programming director for Seed.com — sat for an interview with the the Fresh Ground Podcast hosted this week.



Highlights from the interview:

“AOL is just as much a journalistic organisation as The New York Times, as Bloomberg, as NBC News, as all kinds of organisations new and old.”

“In my experience as a journalist, [the relationship between companies and their PR agencies] is a deeply dysfunctional … relationship that … never served either the client or the agency…”

“The New York Times has a bunch of people doing great work and will continue for centuries to come…”

“I think all that kinds of media — big and small — give you voices to understand, and I think that one of the things that everybody is trying to figure out is [to] make sure that when you’re reading something, you know where the person is coming from.”

“AOL has a brand that needs to mean something, and it needs to mean trust if they’re going to be in the content business…”

Listen:

Powered by Podbean.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.