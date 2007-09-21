TimesSelect Losers: Factiva, LexisNexis

Dorian Benkoil, in a post on his MediaFlect blog, points out that the NYT’s decision to drop its TimesSelect pay wall isn’t a win for everyone. Dow Jones’ (DJ) Factiva and Reed Elsevier’s (RUK, ENL) LexisNexis have shelled out plenty of money for access to the Times’ archives, which just became free. What do they do now? Dorian suggests that they’ll have to emulate Edgar Online (EDGR), which has been able to sustain a business by adding value to SEC filings that are also freely available to the public. MediaFlect.
