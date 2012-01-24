TIME'S UP: Our Scorecard On The Last GOP Debate Before Iowa

Jon Terbush

Thursday night’s GOP presidential debate —the last one before the January 3 Iowa caucus — offered the candidates one final forum to make their case on national television before voters hit the polls.

Presented below is an analysis of how the candidates fared, based not solely on the content of their answers, but more so on how they positioned themselves to win the nomination.

gop debate scorecard iowa december 15 2011

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.