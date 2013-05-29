Suspicious Package At Times Square

There are multiple reports that Times Square, New York City, has been cordoned off due to some kind of suspicious package.



The NYPD told Business Insider they had no information on the situation at present.

Reuters’ Antony De Rosa is tweeting the following pictures of the scene:

42nd and 7th blocked, police activity twitter.com/AntDeRosa/stat… — Anthony De Rosa (@AntDeRosa) May 29, 2013

Scene from above: 42nd between 7th and 8th shut down by police, investigating suspicious package twitter.com/AntDeRosa/stat… — Anthony De Rosa (@AntDeRosa) May 29, 2013

We’ll be updating this post as we find out more…

