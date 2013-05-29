Suspicious Package At Times Square

Adam Taylor

There are multiple reports that Times Square, New York City, has been cordoned off due to some kind of suspicious package.

The NYPD told Business Insider they had no information on the situation at present.

Reuters’ Antony De Rosa is tweeting the following pictures of the scene:

We’ll be updating this post as we find out more…

