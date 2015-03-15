This space rocket will 'take off' from Times Square every night in March

Created by artist Marco Brambilla, Apollo XVIII presents the countdown to an imagined lift-off of a Saturn V rocket across Times Square’s spectacular screens at midnight. The fictional mission combines virtual renderings with real and archival footage to present a new collective viewing experience that will place the public at the foot of a new frontier.

