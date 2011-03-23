This Entrepreneur Will Try The Times Square Hack, For Real This Time

Remember the fake viral video of a guy apparently controlling the screens on Times Square with his iPhone and a cheap gizmo?



An entrepreneur saw the video and he’s going to try to do it for real. He talked an ad agency which controls one of the billboards to give him the time to try to do it. His company makes an app that lets people use their iPhones as universal remotes so it’ll be a great test and publicity stunt.

The Times’ Bits Blog has the details →

