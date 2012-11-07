NYC's Times Square Goes Absolutely Bonkers For Obama's Victory

Kim Bhasin

Times Square went nuts when announcements started hitting the networks that Barack Obama had been re-elected President of the United States.

From ABC’s Josh Elliott. He describes the scene:

“The chants of ‘Four More Years’ filling Times Square have now given way to ‘USA…USA..”

times square obama

Photo: @JoshElliottABC

See for yourself. Here’s a video from the Wall Street Journal:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.