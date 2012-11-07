NYC's Times Square Goes Absolutely Bonkers For Obama's Victory

Times Square went nuts when announcements started hitting the networks that Barack Obama had been re-elected President of the United States.
From ABC’s Josh Elliott. He describes the scene:
“The chants of ‘Four More Years’ filling Times Square have now given way to ‘USA…USA..”
Photo: @JoshElliottABC
See for yourself. Here’s a video from the Wall Street Journal:
