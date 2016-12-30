Watch Times Square test its New Year's confetti in the rain to make sure it can withstand any weather condition

New Year’s Eve in Times Square is a massive spectacle that requires tons of planning. Part of that planning includes testing the confetti to make sure it will look amazing while slowly floating to the ground — no matter what the weather might be. Here’s the 2016 test, where the confetti had to prove it could survive a rainy day in New York.

