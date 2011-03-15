Did This Guy Hack Times Square Video Screens With His iPhone?

A video of a guy supposedly using an iPhone and a video transmitter to play video from his iPhone to screens on Times Square has been going slightly viral today. (We first saw it on 9to5 Mac.)



The video is very well done and entertaining, but we’d be willing to bet it’s fake. The only other references we can find to something similar being possible are a news report from 2010 which left the NYPD scrambling, suggesting it’s just not that easy to do and an obvious fake.

If it were possible to use a cheap piece of electronics and a video device to make any screen display another video, we think it would be common knowledge by now.

Still, if you want to suspend disbelief, watch the video. It’s a pretty neat idea, if nothing else:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss: The First 19 Apps To Download For Your iPad 2 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.