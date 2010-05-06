Times Square Bomber Is Linked To Notorious Terrorist organisation

The alleged would-be Times Square bomber has links to the Pakistani terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, or in English, The Army of Mohammed, according to the Financial Times.



One of the individuals arrested in Pakistan in connection with the plot, Mohammad Rehan, is a member of the organisation.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is most commonly known for its involvement with the Kashmiri-Indian independence movement, and for fighting along the border of Afghanistan in the Waziristan region of Pakistan.

The organisation is also known for several high profile terrorist attacks:

Indian Parliament Attack of 2001, where 7 were killed

A plot to blow up a synagogue in New York was broken up by an individual who posed as a member of the organisation.

The death of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

5 Americans were detained around Washington D.C. with suspected links to the organisation

Countless attacks inside Pakistan

