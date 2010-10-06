FBI Blows Up Car In A Field To Simulate What Times Square Car Bomb Would Have Done

Times Square terrorist Faisal Shahzad — who got a life sentence today — was something of a laughingstock when people realised his car bomb was made of nonexplosive fertiliser.



But apparently there was something explosive and dangerous in Faisal’s Nissan Pathfinder.

Newly released photos show the FBI rigging an identical car and blowing it up in a field.

Ever wanted to see a Nissan Pathfinder get blown up? This June 29, 2010 photo taken from video and provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows an FBI-staged explosion in Osceola Mills, Pa., that prosecutors say replicates the power of the car bomb Faisal Shahzad tried to detonate in New York's Times Square on May 1, 2010. Shahzad, who pleaded guilty in June to 10 terrorism and weapons counts, was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 5 2010 to life in prison. (AP Photo/FBI) This June 29, 2010 photo taken from video and provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows an FBI-staged explosion in Osceola Mills, Pa., that prosecutors say replicates the power of the car bomb Faisal Shahzad tried to detonate in New York's Times Square on May 1, 2010. Shahzad, who pleaded guilty in June to 10 terrorism and weapons counts, was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 5 2010 to life in prison. (AP Photo/FBI) This June 29, 2010 photo taken from video and provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows an FBI-staged explosion in Osceola Mills, Pa., that prosecutors say replicates the power of the car bomb Faisal Shahzad tried to detonate in New York's Times Square on May 1, 2010. Shahzad, who pleaded guilty in June to 10 terrorism and weapons counts, was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 5 2010 to life in prison. (AP Photo/FBI) This June 29, 2010 photo taken from video and provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows an FBI-staged explosion in Osceola Mills, Pa., that prosecutors say replicates the power of the car bomb Faisal Shahzad tried to detonate in New York's Times Square on May 1, 2010. Shahzad, who pleaded guilty in June to 10 terrorism and weapons counts, was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 5 2010 to life in prison. (AP Photo/FBI) Here's a diagram of the bomb FILE -This file diagram provided by the NYPD, shows details of the car bomb built by Faisal Shahzad in his May 1, 2010 failed Times Square attack. Shahzad was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010, to life in prison, a mandatory penalty that left him defiant as ever and the judge who sentenced him determined to send a message to anyone who might want to follow in his path. (AP Photo/NYPD What else should you worry about? Check out.... US Air Force: Here Are The Threats We're Really Worried About

