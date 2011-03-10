AP Sued For Selling Times Square Bombing Surveillance Video To Media Outlets

Photo: andrew mace– via flickr

A New Jersey video production company is suing the Associated Press for selling footage of the 2008 Times Square bombing to other media outlets, reports Ad Week.Ken Petretti Productions’ surveillance cameras were rolling when, on March 6, 2008 at 4 a.m., an individual planted a homemade bomb, which detonated and blew out the windows of a U.S. Armed Forces Career centre.



The company handed the video over to the New York Police Department, which in turn released the video to the AP for investigation purposes. The AP then sold the video to CNN, Fox News, ABC and Clip Syndicate.

Petretti is seeking at least $150,000 for copyright violation, reports Reuters.

