Here's How To Watch The Ball Drop In Times Square Online

2013 is coming to a close tonight and millions of people have flocked to Times Square to celebrate and watch the ball drop.

While many people enjoy standing outside for hours in the blistering cold, this party may not be for everyone. Fortunately, the ere is a live stream to watch tonight’s celebration.

This is the official live stream for Times Square. You’ll be able to see all of the musical performances and other highlights from the night! The broadcast will begin at 5:55 p.m. Eastern.

