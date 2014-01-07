Incredible Photos Show The Sleazy Side Of Times Square Before It Became A Tourist Trap

Today 42nd Street is home to some of the top tourist destinations in New York City — Grand Central Station, the United Nations, the Chrysler Building, and flashy Times Square are all big draws for visitors.

Prior to the early 1990s, however, locals tended to avoid Times Square and the seedy establishments that were all too common there. The now ultra-touristy Times Square in particular was a breeding ground for crime, drug addiction, and plenty of X-rated peep shows.

The area underwent a major cleanup in the mid-’90s, as stricter zoning laws were implemented and economic prosperity led to a shift toward tourism and real estate. Even so, it took years to transform the area into the “Disney-fied” tourist trap it is today.

French photographer Gregoire Alessandrini shared some of the photos he took of 42nd Street when he came to New York City in the mid-1990s. The view he shows is a far cry from the shiny, family-friendly environment we know at today’s Times Square and Theatre District.

