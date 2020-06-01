8 times the royal family were surprisingly candid about their mental health

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, ITV/YouTube, Mike Hewitt – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke of Cambridge have all spoken about their mental health struggles.

Queen Elizabeth’s mantra may be “never complain, never explain,” but when it comes to mental health, the royal family is more open than ever.

Prince William recently spoke about his own experiences in the documentary “Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health,” which aired in the UK on Thursday evening.

The royal family weren’t always so candid about mental health, however.

Princess Diana was one of the first royals to speak about her experience dealing with post-natal expression in 1995, saying it was “daunting” for the royal family to comprehend.

Since then, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been honest about their own struggles.

Here are eight times the royals were refreshingly open about their own mental health.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Princess Diana explained what it was like to be the first person in the royal family to openly speak about her experience with post-natal depression.

Bill Rowntree/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Diana, Princess of Wales.

“I was unwell with post-natal depression, which no one ever discusses, post-natal depression, you have to read about it afterwards, and that in itself was a bit of a difficult time,” Diana said during an appearance on BBC’s Panorama in 1995.

“You’d wake up in the morning feeling you didn’t want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself.”

She added that it took her by surprise because she had “never had depression in my life.”

“I received a great deal of treatment, but I knew in myself that actually what I needed was space and time to adapt to all the different roles that had come my way,” she added.

“I knew I could do it, but I needed people to be patient and give me the space to do it.”

When asked by the interviewer what the family’s reaction to it was, Diana said: “Well maybe I was the first person ever to be in this family who ever had a depression or was ever openly tearful.

“And obviously that was daunting, because if you’ve never seen it before how do you support it?” she said.

The princess added that “it gave everybody a wonderful new label – Diana’s unstable and Diana’s mentally unbalanced.”

“And unfortunately that seems to have stuck on and off over the years,” she said.

Prince Harry said Prince William convinced him to get counseling after he was “very close to a complete breakdown.”

Finnbarr Webster – WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry first spoke of his own experiences in 2017.

The Duke of Sussex got candid about his mental health for the first time in 2017, which he said had been negatively impacted following the death of his mother.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well,” he said.

He added that it was his brother who encouraged him to seek professional help.

“I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle,” he added.

He also mentioned that boxing had “saved” him because he was “on the verge of punching someone, so being able to punch someone who had pads was certainly easier.”

Meghan Markle admitted that she was “not really OK” during an emotional ITV documentary in October 2019.

ITV News The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her experience with the media intrusion.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared close to tears as she spoke to Tom Bradby about the struggles she had been facing dealing with the press intrusion as a new mother.

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” she said.

“And especially as a woman, it’s really – it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed, it’s …” she said, trailing off.

She added: “Also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

To this, Bradby asked: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK? As in it’s really been a struggle?”

“Yes,” Markle responded.

In the same documentary, Harry said he was reminded of his mother every time he sees a camera flash.

AP/John Redman Diana and a young Prince Harry.

Harry described the loss of his mother as a “wound that festers” and said that being in front of the cameras was the “worst reminder” of her life.

“I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been candid about mental health since launching the “Heads Together” campaign with Prince Harry in 2016.

Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry teamed up four years ago to end the stigma surrounding mental health with their “Heads Together” campaign, spearheaded by The Royal Foundation.

“Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health,” The Duchess of Cambridge said at the time of the launch.

“This fear of judgment stops people from getting the help they need, which can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help everyone feel much more confident with their everyday mental health, and to have the practical tools to support their friends and family.”

In 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched Shout, a 24/7 mental health textline service.

By texting “SHOUT” to 85258 you can be put in touch with a trained Crisis Volunteer (CV) who will be able to support you over text.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spoke about how self-isolation had negatively affected Prince Charles’ mental health.

Clarence House Prince Charles is pictured holding his grandson, Prince Louis.

During an interview with the BBC in April, William and Middleton said not being able to outside on walks was one of the most difficult things Prince Charles had to cope with while recovering from COVID-19.

“I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop, and not be able to go and get fresh air and go for a walk,” William said.

“He’s a mad walker, he loves walking. He found it quite difficult with his mental health not being able to go outside on walks.”

Prince William opened up about dealing with “despair and sadness” in September 2018.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge.

The Duke of Cambridge explained how his time working as an air ambulance pilot impacted his mental health, saying: “I took a lot home without realising it.

“You see many sad things every day that you think life is like that. You’re always dealing with despair and sadness and injury. The attrition builds up and you never really have the opportunity to offload anything if you’re not careful,” he said.

More recently, the duke spoke about how his mother’s death impacted him in a new mental health documentary.

Kimimasa Mayama/Reuters and Getty Images/Richard Stonehouse Princess Diana, left, and Prince William, right.

In the new documentary, “Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health,” William spoke with former professional football player Marvin Sordell about how emotions surrounding Princess Diana’s death resurfaced when he became a parent.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” William said.

“And I agree with you, I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life – and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger – your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it’s a very different phase of life,” he added.

“And there’s no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming.”

He added: “I think emotionally things come out of the blue that you don’t ever expect or maybe you think you’ve dealt with, and so I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along, it’s one of the most amazing moments of life but it’s also one of the scariest.”

Read more:

Prince William says becoming a parent brought back emotions surrounding Princess Diana’s death

Prince William and Kate Middleton gave a rare interview where they opened up about Prince Charles’ coronavirus experience and how they’re protecting the Queen

Meghan Markle got emotional in a rare candid interview where she said she’s struggling to deal with the fame

Julie Montagu, an American who married into British nobility, says she wasn’t taken seriously when she predicted Harry and Meghan would leave the UK

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.