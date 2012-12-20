Time's Person Of The Year Is Barack Obama

Photo: screenshot/Time

Time has named President Barack Obama as Person of the Year.The runners-up were 15-year-old Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi, and Higgs boson physicist Fabiola Gianotti.



Here’s the story by Michael Scherer of Time.

It seems that re-election was a big part of the decision to choose Obama:

“It could be measured — in wars stopped and started; industries saved, restructured or reregulated; tax cuts extended; debt levels inflated; terrorists killed; the health-insurance system reimagined; and gay service members who could walk in uniform with their partners. It could be seen in the new faces who waited hours to vote and in the new ways campaigns are run. America debated and decided this year: history would not record Obama’s presidency as a fluke.” …

“You do understand that as President of the United States, the amount of power you have is overstated in some ways,” Obama says. “But what you do have the capacity to do is to set a direction.” He has earned the right to set that direction and has learned from experience how to move the country. After four of the most challenging years in the nation’s history, his chance to leave office as a great President who was able to face crises and build a new majority coalition remains within reach.

Obama received the honour in 2008 as well. Former president George W. Bush also won in his first year in office (2000) and after his re-election in 2004.

Now check out our list of The 20 Most Impressive People Of The Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.