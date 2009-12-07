Times Of London Censored Again In Dubai After Ruling Sheikh Is Called A "Benign Dictator"

Once again, News Corp.-owned Times of London is being censored in Dubai for daring to criticise the royals who turned the country into such a gigantic mess.



WSJ: The Times of London available in the United Arab Emirates was censored Saturday for an article that appeared to criticise Dubai’s ruler.

Reference to Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as a “benign dictator” in a page 14 article titled: “Confidence will never return,” was blanked out in the print copy of the paper in Dubai. The full article, which also criticised the Crown Prince, written by The Times’ Jim MacLean remained online.

Here’s the article, titled “Confidence Will Never Return in Dubai” in question.

Sheikh Mohammed, 60, who took over in 2006, has presided over Dubai’s final growth spurt. His image appears in every marble hotel lobby and public building. He is, in effect, a benign dictator, a man not to be crossed but who wants to be liked.

His grand vision for Dubai, however, is over. Even if its richer neighbour Abu Dhabi helps it out again financially, it will not be with the blank cheque Sheikh Mohammed had hoped for. He may have surrounded himself with “yes men” who sugar-coated worsening news, but Sheikh Mohammed cast himself as Dubai’s chief executive and if this were a company he would be on his way.

Read the whole thing >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.