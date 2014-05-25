Way To Go, BI India!

Business Insider’s India edition recently celebrated its sixth month in operation and has already doubled its audience since launch. Congrats to the BI team at Times of India on your spectacular growth!

From BI India’s publisher, here’s how they did it:

India is the fastest growing English speaking digital market in the world. With over 100 million users online, and the fastest growing mobile user base, it’s become a land ripe with opportunity. At the same time, there has been an incredible blossoming of digital content globally, with new publishers emerging everyday, offering new perspectives and engaging content that challenge the traditional ways content has been produced.

We started Times Local Partners just over a year ago to help great, emerging digital publishers tap that potential. We wanted to leverage our reach with consumers, our understanding of the Indian market, and our connect with advertisers to build great businesses in India for companies succeeding in other markets.

It’s been 15 months, and we’ve launched ten partnerships. Today, we’re sharing the latest results from our first three — Gizmodo, Lifehacker, and Business Insider — which have seen enormous growth since we started.

And when we look at some comparable properties, which haven’t had the same Indian focus, it becomes even clearer how strong these properties have become.

It’s not just about traffic growth. We’ve invested into making our partner brands salient within India, leveraging their expertise and emphasising their brands in other media, like print and television. Our other media editorial teams are encouraged to leverage our partner’s content, giving proper branding for our partners, which has contributed to the improved reach of our partners’ sites. And today, that improved salience is translating into meaningful ad revenues, which are growing healthily for our partners.

Developing an India strategy is increasingly becoming a requirement for any global publisher (see these posts in theMediaBriefing and Nieman Journalism Lab). Many are already building out plans, and more will develop soon. At Times, we hope to work with the best global publishers in making a successful and prominent footprint, and most importantly, to help expose our consumers to the vast array of digital content being made around the world.

Times Local Partners (TLP) is an initiative of Times Internet, India’s Largest Digital Company and a part of Times of India Group (India’s Largest Media Company). TLP offers global publishers improved local distribution, local operational expertise, and a top-tier sales operation, to grow brands for consumers and advertisers. If you are interested in working with us, please drop us a line at [email protected]

– Puneet Singhvi, Business Head, Times Local Partners