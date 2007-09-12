Times (NYT) Gets Scooped On Own Online Fashion Mag

We fret frequently about the future of the New York Times (NYT), and worry that its digital ventures, like MyTimes, are much too little too late. But we will give them credit for trying: The company announced today that it will launch an online version of its “T” fashion magazine, which is currently published 15 times a year. High-end fashion advertisers have always been reluctant to get get on the Web, but there are a slew of publishers who think that’s finally about to change.



Alas, even the Times’ announcement about T 2.0 has been handled poorly. The release comes a day after Nat Ives wrote about it — quoting multiple Times employees, on the record — in Ad Age.

Release. AdAge.

