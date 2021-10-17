8 times celebrities rewore their wedding dresses

Her wedding wasn’t the first time Kiera Knightley wore her Chanel wedding dress.

Keira Knightley has been photographed wearing the short gown, which featured a tulle skirt, on three occasions.

She first wore the dress to a pre-BAFTAs party in 2008, and she then rewore it for her 2013 wedding to James Righton, as Marie Claire reported.

Knightley then wore the dress again to the 2013 SeriousFun Gala, as shown in the photograph above.