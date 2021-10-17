8 times celebrities rewore their wedding dresses

Camilla Parker Bowles rewore her civil ceremony dress two years after she and Prince Charles tied the knot.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall officially got married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall after their years-long relationship.
Parker Bowles wore a short Robinson Valentine dress with scalloped trim to the ceremony, as Hello! reported.
Two years later, the duchess wore the dress again to the National Assembly of Wales, according to the outlet, showing that Kate Middleton isn’t the only member of the royal family who likes to recycle clothes.
Her wedding wasn’t the first time Kiera Knightley wore her Chanel wedding dress.
Keira Knightley has been photographed wearing the short gown, which featured a tulle skirt, on three occasions.
She first wore the dress to a pre-BAFTAs party in 2008, and she then rewore it for her 2013 wedding to James Righton, as Marie Claire reported.
Knightley then wore the dress again to the 2013 SeriousFun Gala, as shown in the photograph above.
Alex Borstein was wearing her short-sleeve, silver wedding dress when she took home two Emmys in 2018.
The couple divorced in 2014, but Borstein brought out the dress almost 20 years after she first wore it for the 2018 Emmys, where she won outstanding supporting actress for her performance in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
“The marriage didn’t last but the dress did, and I wanted to give it new life, so now it’s my Emmys dress,” she told Glamour on the red carpet.
“Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario wore part of her wedding dress to a 2020 Golden Globes after-party.
Bellisario whipped out the skirt of her Cortana wedding gown for the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after-party in 2018.
She paired the tulle skirt with a pink top, creating a red-carpet-worthy look.
Kate Bosworth stunned in a replica of her wedding dress at the 2018 Met Gala.
Bosworth married Michael Polish in 2013 wearing a white, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress with a coordinating veil, according to Martha Stewart Weddings.
At the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” Met Gala, Bosworth worked with de la Renta again, who created a gold version of her wedding look, complete with a dramatic veil and 16-foot (4.88m) train, as Vogue reported.
Gwen Stefani also wore a replica of her wedding dress from 2002 in 2017.
When Stefani and Rossdale tied the knot in 2002, she wore a white-and-pink ombré gown from Christian Dior.
While promoting her 2017 Christmas album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” Stefani wore another white-and-pink ombré gown, as The Observer reported. Designed by Christian Siriano, the dress was originally made to be part of Siriano’s collection made for Kleinfeld Bridal.
Busy Philipps brought out her wedding dress for an episode of her talk show, “Busy Tonight.”
Philipps married Marc Silverstein in 2007 at a surprise wedding wearing a white gown with a black belt, as People reported.
Philipps rewore the dress while filming an episode of her talk show, “Busy Tonight,” in 2019, where she reunited with her costars from “Made of Honor,” per People.
As she said on the show, the dress still fit her aside from being a bit tighter on her rib cage, which she said grew after she had children.
Liberty Ross wore a form-fitting silk wedding dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party and her rehearsal luncheon for her wedding in 2016.
After divorcing Rupert Sanders following his affair with Kristen Stewart, the “Snow White and the Huntsman” actress tied the knot again to Jimmy Iovine over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2016, as Glamour reported.
She wore a black dress to the actual wedding, but she wore a slinky Givenchy gown with a halter neckline to their rehearsal dinner the day before.
Ross rocked the gown just a few months later at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.