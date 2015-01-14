9 Times Bill Belichick Outsmarted The Entire NFL

Belichick has earned a reputation as a talent genius.

That includes what might be the greatest draft pick in history: taking Michigan quarterback Tom Brady in the sixth round in 2000.

'The thing with Brady was really the traits: his work ethic, his intelligence, his decision-making,' Belichick said in an interview. 'I think a lot of the draft process is (about) not where the player is right now, but where the player will be a year from now. I don't think I've ever seen a player improve as much as Tom did. That's certainly a big credit to his work ethic and his determination.'

It paid off: Brady has two MVP awards, three Super Bowl wins, and 10 Pro Bowl selections.