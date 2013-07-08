The UK Newspaper 'The Times' Has A Brilliant Andy Murray Front Page This Morning

Andy Murray ended the 77-year championship drought among British men at Wimbledon yesterday.
To commemorate the win, the Times printed a brilliant front page for this morning’s paper. It features Murray clinging to the side of a commentary box while the British crowd surges toward him.
It’s like he has his own gravity:
The Guardian went with a sleek front page:
The Daily Telegraph did as well:
