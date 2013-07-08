The UK Newspaper 'The Times' Has A Brilliant Andy Murray Front Page This Morning

Tony Manfred

Andy Murray ended the 77-year championship drought among British men at Wimbledon yesterday.

To commemorate the win, the Times printed a brilliant front page for this morning’s paper. It features Murray clinging to the side of a commentary box while the British crowd surges toward him.

It’s like he has his own gravity:

andy murray wimbledon times front page

The Guardian went with a sleek front page:

andy murray the guardian

The Daily Telegraph did as well:

daily telegraph murray front page

