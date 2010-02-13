Where To Go On A NYC Business Lunch With Your CEO

Click here to see the restaurants >

City Hall

131 Duane St (between Church St and West Broadway) 212-227-7777

Average main course: $26. AmEx, DC, Disc, MC, V.

Black-and-white marble floors and cavernous dining rooms mark one of Tribeca’s grandest interiors at this opulent American steakhouse. The well-stocked raw bar features fresh West and East Coast oysters, but meat is what City Hall does best: The chateaubriand for two arrives gorgeously marbled, and the signature Delmonico steak has a crispy, charred exterior and wonderfully tender meat within. You could go blind scanning for a bottle under $50 on the extensive wine list, but the waitstaff will guide you toward what you’re looking for—and without the usual upsell.



Allegretti

42 W 22nd St (at Sixth Avenue)

212-206-0555

Average main course: $34. AmEx, DC, MC, V.

For all its bistros and brasseries, New York’s still hurting for great French regional cooking. Enter Allegretti, a Flatiron eatery that peddles the sort of refined seasonal fare you’d expect to discover on a country road near Marseille. Chef-owner Alain Allegretti serves what may be the city’s most elegant niçoise salad, featuring hard-boiled quail eggs, flaky Sicilian tuna and a bouquet of miniature vegetables. Saffron-enriched fish soup—built from a triumvirate of rascasse (scorpion fish), rouget (red mullet) and lotte (monkfish)—is intoxicating. The staid dining room won’t transport you to the French Riviera, but the food certainly will.

The Modern

9 W 53rd St (between Fifth and Sixth Avenues)

212-333-1220

Three-course prix fixe: $74. Six-course tasting menu: $95. AmEx, DC, Disc, MC, V.

Good looks aren’t everything, but they’re serious business here, where tables overlook the MoMA’s sculpture garden and diners carve their meat with Porsche steak knives. The pre-fixe menus are as carefully curated as any museum show, from a vibrant opening bite of asparagus tart to a bright green pistachio macaroon petit-four. While servers attend to every detail, Alsatian chef Gabriel Kreuther sends out dish after gorgeous dish: an immaculate cube of warm watermelon topped with tomato confit or a rosy duck breast carved tableside. Other than a few disjointed dishes (a golden potato “gateau” holds a clunky mix of sweetbread chunks and rock shrimp), the menu is inspired and tasty. Get an early reservation so you can look out at the garden while the sun’s still out.

Aureole

135 W 42nd St (between Broadway and Sixth Ave)

212-319-1660

Prix fixe: $84. AmEx, Disc, MC, V.

Chef Charlie Palmer tapped rising talent Christopher Lee to run the Times Square incarnation of his 20-year-old American classic. Lee’s complex food strikes a fine balance between big-ticket opulence and homespun inclinations. The shabby-chic ethos can be seen in a foie gras starter, with buttery corn bread, smoked corn coulis and tart blueberries, and a surf and turf, which presents side-by-side renditions of butter-poached lobster and barbecued pork. Desserts show remarkable continuity with the food they follow: A pan-fried carrot cake could as easily be served as a savory side dish.

Jean Georges

Trump International Hotel & Tower, 1 Central Park West (at Columbus Circle)

212-299-3900

Three-course prix fixe: $98. Seven-course: $148. AmEx, MC, V.

Unlike so many of its vaunted peers, Jean Georges has not become a shadow of itself: The top-rated food is still breathtaking. A velvety foie gras terrine with spiced fig jam is coated in a thin brûlée shell; a more ascetic dish of green asparagus with rich morels showcases the vegetables’ essence. Pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini’s dessert quartets include “late harvest”—a plum sorbet, verbena-poached pear and a palate cleanser of melon soup with “vanilla noodles.”

Park Avenue Winter: Upper East Side

The Four Seasons Restaurant: Midtown East

Corton: Tribeca

Picholine: Upper West Side

Daniel: Upper East Side

