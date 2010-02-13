Where To Go On A NYC Business Lunch With A Client





Click here to see the restaurants >

Eleven Madison Park

11 Madison Ave (at 24th St) 212-889-0905

Three-course tasting menu: $82. AmEx, Disc, MC, V.

Eat Out Award–winning chef Daniel Humm mans the kitchen at Danny Meyer’s vast Art Deco jewel. His lofty intentions are best expressed in a three- or four-course tasting menu: A starter of la ratte potatoes features Hawaiian prawns and delicate rings of calamari spiked with lemon, and an entrée of Muscovy duck gets a floral note from lavender-honey glaze. In a classic Meyer show of hospitality, you’ll head out with a quartet of delectable petits fours.

Time Out New York

More Restaurants

After Work Drinks

Gotham Bar and Grill

12 E 12th St (between Fifth Ave and University Pl)

212-620-4020

Average main course: $36. AmEx, DC, Disc, MC, V.

Chef-owner Alfred Portale made his name with towering New American constructions, and though the menu doesn’t push any boundaries, the execution is impressive—as is the restaurant’s soaring, masculine space. A beet and mango salad with fennel, red onions and feta sounds like any other upscale beet salad. But the beautifully simple dish—deep red and vibrant orange cubes with ribbons of shaved vegetables on a narrow, rectangular plate—has a presentation as sharp as its crystalline flavours. Juicy fried soft-shell crabs with morels, fresh peas, ramps and couscous is a thoroughly satisfying, borderline architectural tangle of bodies and legs. It’s pricey, but Gotham delivers.

Remi

145 W 53rd St (between Sixth and Seventh Aves)

212-581-4242

Average main course: $25. Three-course prix-fixe: $30. AmEx, DC, Disc, MC, V.

Deep-black risotto, coloured by squid cooked in its own ink, is a typical Venetian dish, and it’s frequently a special here. But the lively, playful space—designed by architect Adam Tihany—is your first clue that Remi isn’t too bound by tradition. Chef Francesco Antonucci’s cichetti, presented in whimsical angular plates, include fried stuffed olives and marinated octopus. His tuna-filled ravioli is a classic, and gnocchi with baby goat is spiked with olives and artichoke hearts. Semifreddo and gelato grace the dessert menu, but why be predictable? Choose the chocolate-banana tart.

Union Square Café

21 E 16th St (between Fifth Ave and Union Sq West)

212-243-4020

Average main course: $31. AmEx, Disc, MC, V.

Danny Meyer’s groundbreaking bistro has been serving many of the same signature dishes for 23 years. But chef Carmen Quagliata’s updated bill of fare offers some new classics. A seared tuna loin entrée is topped with basil pesto and fanned over chickpea puree. His pastas include pork-and-rabbit-filled ravioli drenched in butter, with a sprinkle of sweet corn. Like the rest of the meal, desserts straddle menus past and present. Somehow, the perennial “USC” sweet—a salty caramel-crusted banana tart—still feels fresh.

Harry’s Steak & Cafe

1 Hanover Square (at Pearl St)

212-785-9200

Average main course: $28. AmEx, MC, V.

Underground nooks make Harry’s of Hanover perhaps the city’s most intimate steakhouse. Tucked away in a Financial District basement, this quasisecret spot has a wine-cellar table situated in a cozy corner; male-bonders will appreciate the 12-seat banquet table flanked by murals of monks and wenches. The Prime aged porterhouse for two was tender and nicely encrusted, the service was semitheatrical (waiters offer freshly cracked pepper from yard-long mills), and the wine list was filled with New World bargains for when the plastic’s your own.

More Options

Matsugen: Tribeca

Minetta Tavern: West Village

Landmarc: Tribeca

The Mercer Kitchen: SoHo

Peasant: SoHo

You’ve read the reviews, now click here to see the restaurants >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.