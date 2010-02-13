Where To Go On A NYC Business Lunch On A Budget





Click here to see the restaurants >

Blue Water Grill

31 Union Sq West (at 16th St)

212-675-9500

Average main course: $20. AmEx, MC, V.

Another Steve Hanson success story, Blue Water has several distinct personalities, owing to its separate dining areas: The front bar area is filled with young business types; couples and boisterous larger groups take to the back room. Weather permitting, more tables are squeezed onto the narrow sidewalk. Downstairs, live, mellow jazz plays in the dining room. One recent sushi special was “a mahimahi maki with avocado, Asian pear and scallions, finished with salmon and accompanied by a cilantro-–dijonnaise sauce.” (No wonder the waitress had to use her crib sheet.) Another daily special, red snapper, comes with not one, but two vinaigrettes. Fortunately, the fussiness doesn’t extend to the raw oysters or to fish served “simply grilled.” Desserts come from the B.R. Guest organisation’s central commissary recipe file—so if you liked the caramelized-banana ice-cream tower you had at Ocean Grill, you’ll be glad to find that it’s here as well.

Time Out New York

More Restaurants

After Work Drinks

Cafe Loup

105 W 13th St (between Sixth and Seventh Aves)

212-255-4746

Average main course: $20. AmEx, DC, Disc, MC, V.

Just follow the blue hairs and in-the-know gay men to this charming Village refuge, where if you’re lucky enough to become a regular, the chef will greet you by name and design your own off-menu meal. Show tunes and framed Brassai photos of 1930s Paris set the mood for classic bistro fare prepared with enough flare and innovation (some dishes get Asian tweaks) to keep fans baying for nearly 30 years. A generous country-style pate served with the requisite accoutrements holds its own against bavette frites, beautifully charred marinated skirt steak set off nicely by sweet caramelized shallots and perfect shoestring fries. But don’t take our word for it, take the word of the matinee-dashing ladies who, after happily cleaning their plates, averred, “There are damn few places left like this.

Ilili

236 Fifth Ave (between 27th and 28th Sts)

212-683-2929

Average main course: $15. AmEx, MC, V.

D.C. restaurateur Philippe Massoud’s stylish Lebanese eatery would feel right at home in cosmopolitan Beirut: Wood-paneled walls, pocked with windows and mirrors, create the impression of a giant kaleidoscope, and the menu is flush with elevated takes on the familiar. Kebabs, like the lean, moist lamb skewers, were near perfect, and a beautiful chankleech cheese-and-tomato salad was chopped fine with scallions, thyme and oregano. Err on the gluttonous side and overorder—the too-small portions left us craving more.

Soto

357 Sixth Ave (at Washington Pl)

212-414-3088

Average main course: $18. AmEx, DC, Disc, MC, V.

Sushi master Sotohiro Kosugi has been quietly working wonders behind an unmarked facade on a congested stretch of Sixth Avenue. The discreet blond-wood dining room is an appropriately reverential setting for some of the most inspired—and visually stunning—fish in town. A tower layering cool lobster meat and sea urchin mousse within a wall of sliced lotus root warrants a pilgrimage, as do translucent petals of raw Long Island fluke, brushed with an acidic yuzu-lime dressing. Even simple fried fish is raised to the level of art.

Artisanal

2 Park Ave (at 32nd St)

212-725-8585

Average main course: $22. AmEx, MC, V.

As New York’s bistros veer toward predictable uniformity, Terrance Brennan’s high-ceilinged deco gem makes its mark with an all-out homage to fromage. Skip the appetizers and open with fondue, which comes in three varieties (a mild Stilton and Sauternes, a sharper Artisanal Blend and a Fondue du jour) with an array of baigneuses to dip in (including apple, kielbasa, fingerling potatoes and, yes, egg). Familiar bistro fare awaits with such entrées as steak frites and a delectable glazed Scottish salmon, but the curd gets the last word with the cheese-and-wine pairings. These flights of three cheeses—chosen by region, style or theme (eg, each one produced in a monastery)—are matched with three wines (or beers or even sakes) for a sumptuous and intriguing finale. Artisanal maintains a well-stocked fromagerie along the back wall, so you needn’t miss your flight.

More Options:

Surya: West Village

Il Corso: Midtown East

DBGB Kitchen and Bar: East Village

The Mermaid Oyster Bar: West Village

Locanda Verde: Tribeca

You’ve read the reviews, now see the restaurants >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.