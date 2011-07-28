TimeOut New York Loses President As The Company Seeks Miracles On The Internet

Time Out North America president Alison Tocci is leaving after 15 years, the New York Observer reports.



The move is another sign of the company’s intention to embrace the digital world.

Tocci told the NYO that in addition to being ready to move on, she thinks TO needs someone from a “purely digital background” to lead the magazine.

Last month, TO founder Josh Elliott announced that the company plans to launch digital editions in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, and Washington D.C.

The real question is how long TONY will continue as a print product. Advertising revenue is down almost a third to $13 million and the headcount is shrinking as well. If Elliott, new global COO Aksel Van Der Wal (and Oakley Capital, which owns the majority of the compayn) can make the digital strategy pay off, it might not make sense to keep producing expensive print magazines.

Then again, NYMag.com and other sites have robust listings in the city. Time Out New York, which famously did not have a website when it launched and pretty much ignored the Internet for far too long, won’t catch up.

Our take: Tocci’s departure is another chapter in the long, slow, agonizing death of the publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.