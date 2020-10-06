How the White House coronavirus outbreak unfolded from a possible superspreader event in the Rose Garden

AP Photo/Alex Brandon President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, in Bethesda, Md.

On September 26, President Donald Trump hosted an event at the White House Rose Garden to honour his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

In the days since, the president and a number of people close to him have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Trump left Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday evening, where he had been hospitalized since Friday.

Here’s a timeline of the White House coronavirus outbreak, which involves a number of people who include two GOP senators, the first lady, several close advisers, and the White House press secretary.

President Donald Trump early Friday announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and hours later he was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was treated with at least three different therapeutic drugs.

Trump’s diagnosis came shortly after that of his adviser and former communications director Hope Hicks and not long before two GOP senators and others close to him announced they, too, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Here’s how the apparent COVID-19 outbreak at the White House began, from a possible superspreader event on September 26 to Trump’s release from the hospital on Monday evening.

Saturday, September 26: President Trump hosts an event in the Rose Garden to formally announce his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Alex Brandon/AP Photo President Donald Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden at the White House on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Prominent Republicans attended the event to honour Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court at the White House on September 26. Attendees were seen not practicing social distancing or wearing face masks. The affair appears to have been a COVID-19 superspreader event.

Tuesday, September 29: Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off at the first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020. Chris Wallace moderates.

According to Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate, Trump arrived at the debate too late to be tested for COVID-19. Trump’s family had been pictured in the audience during the debate without face masks, and reportedly neglected to wear them at a Cleveland hotel prior to the debate.

Thursday, October 1: Hope Hicks announces she tested positive for the coronavirus

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks and Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller walk across the South Lawn before departing the White House September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Hicks, a White House adviser and former communications director, was the first White House official to announce a positive test. Hicks reportedly travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Thursday, October 1: Trump attends a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey

Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on October 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. Trump travelled to Bedminster, New Jersey, to meet with supporters.

At the fundraiser, hosted at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort, Trump told guests “the end of the pandemic is in sight,” just hours before he announced he tested positive for the disease. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said Trump’s choice to go ahead with the fundraiser after Hicks tested positive “put lives at risk.”

Murphy said the state is working to monitor some 206 attendees and 19 workers to prevent an outbreak.

Friday, October 2: Trump announces in an early morning tweet that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images Trump announced on Twitter early on Friday, October 2, 2020 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet sent around 1 a.m. on Friday, the president announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

Friday, October 2: GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina announce they tested positive for COVID-19

Tom Williams, Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced on Friday they tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee and Tillis, both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced on Friday they tested positive for the virus. Both GOP senators attended the president’s Rose Garden ceremony.

Friday, October 2: University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins announced he tested positive for COVID-19

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett (R) speaks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that she will be his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Jenkins announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19. He has since said he regretted not wearing a mask during the entirety of the September 26 event.

Friday, October 2: Trump is transported by helicopter to the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Trump departs the White House for Walter Reed Medical Centre on Oct. 2, 2020.

Less than 24 hours after he tweeted that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Trump via helicopter departed the White House for the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, to be treated “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said in a statement.

Friday: October 2: Kellyanne Conway, the former counselor to President Trump, announces she tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Attorney General William Barr and former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talk in the Rose Garden after President Donald Trump introduced 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Conway announced her positive result on Friday after her 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, posted to TikTok about her mother’s diagnosis. Conway was at the September 26 Rose Garden event and was pictured socialising with Attorney General Bill Barr.

Conway said she had a “light cough” and was “feeling fine.”

Saturday, October 3: White House physician Dr. Sean Conley dodges questions about Trump’s health at a press conference outside Walter Reed

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 4, 2020.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley on Saturday delivered the first update on Trump’s health since he was hospitalized. Conely said Trump was in good spirits and doing well, but dodged specific questions about his health.

At another press briefing the following day, Conley confirmed that Trump had at some point required supplemental oxygen as part of his treatment for COVID-19.

Saturday, October 3: Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, announced he was positive and hospitalized with COVID-19

Associated Press/Alex Brandon In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, photo former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, front second from right, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in a tweet on Saturday announced he tested positive for COVID-19, was experiencing mild symptoms, and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution due to his having asthma. Christie attended debate-preparation sessions with Trump and attended the September 26 White House Rose Garden event.

Sunday, October 4: Attorney General William Barr announces he’s going to self-quarantine

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Attorney General William Barr arrives in the Rose Garden before President Donald Trump introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the court at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The US Justice Department announced on Sunday that Attorney General William Barr would self-quarantine after Trump and other people he had come in contact with had since tested positive for the virus, according to the Associated Press.

Kerri Kupec, a spokesperson for the Justice Department said Sunday that Barr has had four negative COVID-19 tests since Friday and was quarantining “out of an abundance of caution.”

Sunday: October 4: Trump takes a joyride outside of Walter Reed Medical Centre to wave to his supporters

Cheriss May/Reuters

Prior to his controversial trip around the hospital, Trump announced in a Twitter video that he was going to “surprise” his supporters who were camped outside Walter Reed. A doctor at the hospital later accused Trump in a tweet of putting the lives of his Secret Service agents at risk.

Monday, October 5: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announces she tested positive for the virus

Drew Angerer/Getty Images White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

In the days leading up to her testing positive for the disease, McEnany on multiple occasions briefed the media without wearing a face mask. In her tweet announcing her positive test, McEnany said she had no symptoms had had repeatedly tested negative before testing positive on Monday. Two of McEnany’s deputies, Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt, also tested positive for the disease, according to CNN.

Monday, October 5: Trump downplays COVID-19 and announces he’s leaving the hospital to return to the White House medical unit where he would continue his treatment

Samuel Corum/Getty Images Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after the President was admitted for treatment of COVID-19 on October 4, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” the president tweeted, despite more than 200,000 deaths from the virus in the US. “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

