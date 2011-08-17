TIMELINE: How Google Grew Beyond Search

Reuters sent along this timeline of big events in Google history, including an overview of some of its key acquisitions.



It really highlights how Google’s acquisition strategy between 2004 and 2007 helped shape the company — that’s when it bought Android, YouTube, and DoubleClick, which have formed the basis of its three most important businesses after search. Could the Motorola buy kick off another big round?

There’s also one major event that didn’t make the chart: the launch of Google+, the company’s long-planned competitor to Facebook.

See also: The 16 Biggest Acquisitions In Google History (Until Now) And What Happened To Them

Photo: Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.