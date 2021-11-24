Search

Timeline shows the spree of smash-and-grab robberies — mostly in California — stripping stores and terrifying staff

Mia Jankowicz
A still from security footage in a jewelry store in Concord, California, showing approximately 8 people in masks and hoods smashing the counter.
Security footage from Iceberg Diamonds jewelers in Sun Valley Mall, Concord on November 15. Concord Police Department
  • California is experiencing a spate of mass smash-and-grab thefts in the holiday period.
  • 80 people robbed a Nordstrom outside San Francisco on Saturday, one of the most extreme.
  • Insider put together a timeline of the key events in the retail crime spree.

A spate of mass smash-and-grab raids have crashed over retail outlets over the past 1o days, particularly in California, unnerving retailers in the holiday period.

The largest of the looting sprees involved up to 80 people swarming the stores and grabbing thousands of dollars’ worth of goods, according to The Los Angeles Times.

They are “traumatic experiences” for workers, as Best Buy CEO Corie Barrys said Tuesday, and are hitting the stores’ bottom lines.

Communities are reeling from the robberies, which can take just seconds.

A timeline of some of the locations hit recently:

Monday, November 15  

Wednesday, November 17

Friday, November 19

Multiple stores around the Union Square area of San Francisco, California, including:

  • Louis Vuitton
  • Burberry
  • Bloomingdales
  • Yves Saint Laurent
  • Walgreens
  • Wellspring pharmacy
  • Multiple cannabis dispensaries

Saturday, November 20 

Sunday, November 21

Monday, November 22

Tuesday, November 23

  • Macy’s at Westfield Valley Fair, San Jose, California
Mia Jankowicz