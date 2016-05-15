The rise and fall of Theranos, in one graphic

Theranos, the blood-testing startup with a $9 billion valuation, has had a turbulent year.

On Wednesday, the company made major changes to the company, including the announcement that its president and chief operating officer Sunny Balwani, who served as CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes’ second-in-command, is retiring.

Here’s a review of the events that led up to this point over the last year.

