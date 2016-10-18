The rise, fall, and pivot of Theranos, in one graphic

It’s been a roller coaster year for Theranos, a startup once heralded as a revolutionary blood-testing company.

On October 10, one of the company’s major investors filed a lawsuit against the company (which Theranos vigorously contested). And before that, on October 5, Theranos decided to get out of the clinical lab business, cutting 340 positions and closing all of its Wellness Centres. Theranos will pivot to focus solely on its technology, namely the miniLab platform, its CEO Elizabeth Holmes announced.

Although it sounds like this story is still far from over, here are some of the key moments in the rise, fall, and pivot Theranos has gone through in the past year.

