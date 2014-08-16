Here's Everything We Know About The Day Michael Brown Was Killed

AP Photo/Jeff Roberso Police wearing riot gear stage outside the remains of a burned out convenience store Monday, Aug. 11, 2014, in Ferguson, Mo.

Police have released confusing and seemingly contradictory statements about the events surrounding 18-year-old Michael Brown’s death.

The unarmed black teenager was shot Saturday in Ferguson, Missouri as he was walking with his friend Dorian Johnson. Darren Wilson, a 28-year-old white man and six-year veteran of the police force, has been identified as the officer who shot Brown.

Authorities have not yet released a report about the shooting itself, but we’ve assembled a timeline of what we know so far. It will be updated as we learn more.

Wilson responds to a call about a sick child.

11:51 a.m. (approximate): Police received a call reporting a robbery at a convenience store in Ferguson.

The suspect, who has been identified as Brown, allegedly grabbed a box of Swisher Sweets cigars and turned to leave without paying for them. Someone in the store tried to stop Brown, but then Brown grabbed him and pushed him away. Brown and Johnson left the store.

11:54 a.m.: An officer arrived at the convenience store and got a description of the suspect from an employee and a customer. The witnesses said the suspect (Brown) was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts, yellow socks, and a red Cardinals baseball hat. The employee said Brown and Johnson walked off in the direction of a nearby QuikTrip store.

Police dispatched this information over the radio. The officer who responded to the call could not find Brown or Johnson when he went out looking for them near the store.

12:00 p.m.: Wilson leaves the scene of the sick-child call.

12:01 p.m.: Wilson encounters Brown and Johnson walking down the middle of a street near the convenience store. He stops them for blocking traffic.

12:04 p.m.: Another officer arrives on scene. By this time, Brown has been shot.

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Lesley McSpadden, the mother of 18-year-old Michael Brown, holds a photo of her son, seen at top left, as she attends a news conference Monday, Aug. 11, 2014, in Jennings, Mo.

Johnson has admitted to his lawyer that Brown took the cigars at the convenience store.

He has also spoken about the shooting, saying Wilson told him and Brown to get on the ground, then grabbed Brown’s neck and tried to pull him into the squad car, according to the Associated Press. Wilson then reportedly took out his weapon and shot Brown.

Johnson also claims that Brown had his hands up and started to run away as the officer continued shooting at him.

The local police tell a different story. They claim that either Brown or Johnson pushed Wilson into the cop car and assaulted him while inside, according to the AP. Police say Brown reached for Wilson’s gun during the altercation. At least one shot was reportedly fired before the trio got out of the car and the altercation continued on the street, according to this account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.