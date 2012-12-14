A Timeline Of Taylor Swift's Age-Inappropriate Romances

Taylor Swift is looking for love in all the wrong places.

Photo: Eva Rinaldi Celebrity and Live Music Photography via Flickr

Today, Taylor Swift turns 23, but you would never know how old the singer actually is based on her love life.From 18-year-old Conor Kennedy to 35-year-old John Mayer, Swift is no ageist when it comes to who she will date.



Young or old, British or American, Swift really doesn’t discriminate in her love life.

But at the age of 23, Swift has already had at least 10 high-profile relationships (some more flings, really) that have all ended the same way — in song.

In honour of her 23rd year, let’s relive Swift’s vast array of boyfriends, shall we?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.