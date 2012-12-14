A Timeline Of Taylor Swift's Age-Inappropriate Romances

Photo: Eva Rinaldi Celebrity and Live Music Photography via Flickr
Today, Taylor Swift turns 23, but you would never know how old the singer actually is based on her love life.From 18-year-old Conor Kennedy to 35-year-old John Mayer, Swift is no ageist when it comes to who she will date.
Young or old, British or American, Swift really doesn’t discriminate in her love life.
But at the age of 23, Swift has already had at least 10 high-profile relationships (some more flings, really) that have all ended the same way — in song.
In honour of her 23rd year, let’s relive Swift’s vast array of boyfriends, shall we?
Swift's first Hollywood romance was perfectly age-appropriate. While Swift was just emerging onto the pop scene, Jonas, along with his singing and dancing brothers, were at the top of their game.
Between concert stops and personal appearances, Swift and Jonas were spotted spending time together, but neither copped to a romance at the time.
Swift told MTV News of the relationship: 'For me, in dealing with things that people write, I try not to let it affect my life ... He's an amazing guy, and anyone would be lucky to be dating him.'
But the pair split months later when Jonas reportedly left Swift for his 'Lovebug' video co-star Camilla Belle.
It's all good, though, because Swift says 'I addressed it, and, you know, that's a chapter in my life that's closed now.'
And of course she got a song out of the relationship: 'Forever & Always.'
Swift's 'You Belong With Me' music video co-star Lucas Till spilled the beans on the not-so-secret, brief relationship:
'We just really both liked each other ... but most relationships work out 'cause you get along and then you don't, and then you make up and it's passionate. And with us I really just liked her as a friend. That's the only reason that didn't work out.'
And here's where she started to slide.
Technically, this relationship was possibly illegal in many states as 20-year-old Swift was dating a minor.
The two met after co-starring in the year's 'Valentine's Day' and never publicly admitted they were dating, but were frequently spotted spending lots of quality time together.
In October 2010, Swift revealed her crush: 'Taylor Lautner. It's always going to be Taylor.'
It's believed that the song 'Back To December' is Swift's apology to Lautner for their breakup.
And then the inappropriateness of Swift's dating habits peaked when she started seeing 11-years her senior and notorious playboy, John Mayer.
Neither party confirmed the romance, but they reportedly dated through February 2010.
'I write in great detail about my personal life,' Swift explained of the romantic rumours. 'But I don't talk about it.' But she does sing about it, and then the heartbroken young Swift penned the song 'Dear John' about the break up. Earlier this year, Mayer admitted that he felt 'humiliated' when he heard the song, but Swift refuses to admit it's about him, telling Glamour magazine it was 'presumptuous' of him to think the song was about him.
After her relationship with 32-year-old Mayer, Swift took the age gap down just a few notches but cozying up to then 27-year-old 'Glee' star Cory Monteith.
Both claimed they were just good friends, but there was clearly more happening than met the eye.
The usually shy Swift flaunted her romance with the elder actor everywhere from Thanksgiving day in New York City to her home in Nashville.
The surprising pairing had many wondering if the relationship was more of a publicity stunt, but Swift apparently had her heart broken -- again -- because she ended up reportedly writing many of the songs on her 'Red' album about the romance.
Swift told 'Good Morning America' of her rumoured single about Gyllenhaal: ''All Too Well' was the hardest to write because it took me a long time to filter through everything I wanted to say ... It started out being a 10-minute song, which you can't put on an album. I had to filter it down to a story that could work in the form of a song.'
After suffering heartbreak at the hands of two older men, Swift returned to her own age group when she reportedly (and briefly) dated Zac Efron while promoting their movie 'The Lorax' in February 2011.
But Swift denies any relationship, telling Ellen DeGeneres of her latest album: 'There's nothing really about Zac on the CD ... because we didn't date.'
And we're back to the 30+ set.
Swift met 'My Week With Marilyn' actor Eddie Redmayne while auditioning to play Eponine in the film adaptation of 'Les Miserables.' (She didn't get it, he did).
'They hung out in New York City with the movie's execs,' a source told Us Weekly in February. 'And Taylor developed feelings for him fast.'
'Taylor loved this image of a British boyfriend,' the source explained, but Redmayne 'wasn't interested' in a long-distance relationship.
'The elements were against them,' the source told the mag. 'It's a shame.'
Forget the boyfriends in their 30s, Swift apparently had a change of heart when she started dating 18-year-old Conor Kennedy in July.
18! The boy was still in high school!
After Swift initially bonded with Conor's grandmother Ethel, the singer became friendly with the younger Kennedy and was soon spotted at the famous family's compound in Hyannis Port -- and reportedly even purchased a home nearby.
But after a summer of polka dot bikinis and beach side barbecues, the two called it quits when Swift had to go back on tour in the fall -- and Conor had to return to high school.
Swift reportedly penned 'Starlight' about Ethel Kennedy, and it's believed that 'Everything Has Changed' was written about Conor.
Barely a beat after her break up from 18-year-old Conor Kennedy, Swift began dating 19-year-old One Direction frontman, Harry Styles.
Swift and the British boy-bander began dating in early November, and have since been seen holding hands in public and getting cozy at the zoo.
And apparently, she's already head over heels in love -- again.
This pic is of the couple celebrating Swift's 23rd birthday today in rural northern England.
