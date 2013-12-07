A Timeline Of Nelson Mandela's Prolific Life And Leadership

Michael Kelley

“My Fellow South Africans,

Our beloved Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, the founding President of our democratic nation has departed.

He passed on peacefully in the company of his family around 20h50 (8:50 p.m.) on the 5th of December 2013.

He is now resting. He is now at peace.

Our nation has lost its greatest son. Our people have lost a father.”

South African President Jacob Zuma announcing the death of Nelson Mandela

Here’s a timeline of key events in the life of “Madiba,” including charts of South Africa’s key economic indicators by presidential term:

