A Definitive Timeline Of McDonald's Menu Items Since 1948

McDonald’s started out just serving burgers and fries. But today, the fast food chain serves dozens of items.
Our friends at Thrillist have put together an awesome timeline of the McDonald’s menu through the years.
The timeline includes everything from staples like the Quarter Pounder to more obscure regional items like the McLobster.
