Ina Garten says she’s loved her husband, Jeffrey, for 50 years and ‘I’m just getting started.’ Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

1963: Ina Rosenberg met Jeffrey Garten when she was 15 years old and visiting her brother at Dartmouth College.

Their romance began to blossom after Jeffrey spotted Ina on campus from the library window.

“Look at that girl, isn’t she beautiful?” Jeffrey told his roommate at the time, according to Food Network. As it happened, Garten’s roommate knew precisely who she was — Ina Rosenberg, the younger sister of a friend whom he had planned a date with that night.

After the date didn’t lead anywhere, Jeffrey sent her a letter with his photo in it. The future cookbook author was immediately interested.

“He saw me on the street and then sent me a letter with a photograph of himself in it,” she told People in 2018. “I just remember running through the house and going, ‘Mom, Mom, you’ve got to see this picture of this guy. He’s so cute!'”