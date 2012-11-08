This Timeline Reveals How China's Incredibly Complex Leadership Handover Will Play out

China is kicking off its leadership handover November 8. We’ve previously explained hierarchy of the communist party and how the leadership handover works.



But there’s still some confusion about when the Central Committee wll be picked, when the politburo standing committee – all important decision make body – be announced, and when Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang, the expected president and premiere in waiting will be appointed to their positions. And when policymakers will put politics aside and focus on the economy.

We drew on a Goldman Sachs report to put together this timeline of key events as China begins the long process of handing over power to the fifth generation of Communist Party leaders:

Photo: Business Insider

Photo credit: Feng Li/Getty Images

