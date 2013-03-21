A Tragic Timeline Of America's 33-Year Love Affair With Iraq

via WikimediaAmerica’s rocky relationship with Iraq didn’t start in 10 years ago with the beginning of the war that would eventually oust Saddam Hussein.



It didn’t even start in 1990, following Saddam’s invasion of Kuwait.

In fact, It’s the two countries began their modern relationship some 33 year ago, becoming entangled due to a violently deposed Persian Monarch and Washington’s push to rein in an intransigent Iran.

Policy planners thought the key to maintaining control over the resource rich Middle East actually started with shaking Saddam’s hand.

Three decades later, it ended with huge destruction of life and property.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.