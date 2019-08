United Flight 3411 was scheduled to leave Chicago for Louisville on Sunday evening, April 9.

The airline wanted four passengers to give up their seats. Three people volunteered.

Needing a fourth seat, United decided to forcibly remove 69-year-old passenger David Dao against his will.

From there, the crisis only grew.

