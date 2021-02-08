Here's a timeline of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's delightful 13-year friendship

Getty Images Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg met on her show in 2008.

Their odd-couple friendship has been delighting us ever since.

Here’s a timeline of how they met and became both besties and co-workers.

One of the most wholesome (and surprising) celebrity friendships of all time is the bond between celebrity chef and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart and the extremely successful rapper (and marijuana enthusiast) Snoop Dogg.

Even though there’s a 30-year age difference (Snoop is 49, while Stewart is 79), these two have really created a bond, after meeting over a decade ago on the set of her now-defunct show, “The Martha Stewart Show.” Now, they’re co-hosting Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl 17 on Sunday, February 7.

Keep scrolling to learn more about this unlikely duo and their extremely delightful friendship.

November 2008: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg meet for the first time for a segment on ‘The Martha Stewart Show’

The duo met during a November 2008 episode of Stewart’s old show. They made mashed potatoes together, bantered about peeling potatoes and laughed about Snoop’s very specific way of speaking.

December 2009: Snoop returns to the show for a segment on brownies, which they joke are weed brownies

They teamed up once again for a Christmas episode in which they made green brownies â€” Stewart jokes with Snoop about why he wants green brownies, to which he replies that green is “environmental.” He also asks Stewart when they’re adding “the stuff,” and she just says “later,” to lots of laughs.



December 2010: Snoop jokingly asks Stewart for brownies for Prince William’s bachelor party on Twitter

@marthastewart hi sunshine. need some goodies for Prince Williams bachelor party. i got the tracc #WET u get the snacks @clarencehouse — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 30, 2010

He called her “sunshine” in the tweet.

May 2013: Snoop once again tweets at Stewart

This time with an adorable picture of the two baking brownies, with some interesting additions.

March 2014: Stewart shares on Reddit that she wishes she and Snoop were better friends

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

During a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Stewart answered many questions, from how to make towels fluffy to confirming the rumour she buys Louboutins and paints over the red soles. When asked what it was like to be friends with the “Gin and Juice” rapper, she simply responded, “I wish I were closer friends with Snoop Dogg.”

Someone else asked if her or Snoop’s cookies were better, and she said, “I’ve never tasted Snoop’s cookies, so I don’t know.” A very modest answer from the iconic chef.

November 2014: Snoop tweets his candle line was inspired by Stewart

March 2015: The two friends reunite on stage at the roast of Justin Bieber

Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg at the ‘Roast of Justin Bieber.’

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Stewart denied that she and the rapper had smoked weed together during the night, but she did “get high just sitting there,” and that “secondary smoke is just as powerful as primary smoke,” so she was “totally high” by the time she got to the microphone.



July 2016: They compete together on ‘$US100,000 Pyramid.’ They do shockingly well.

Snoop easily rattled off luxury home decor items, like “sconce,” “wainscoting,” “duvet,” and “credenza.” Clearly, he is a man of expensive taste.

August 2016: They announce their joint cooking show on VH1, ‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party’



VH1 Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg host VH1’s latest hit ‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

According to Deadline, the show would focus the duo who “will invite celebrity friends over for a half-baked evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation, and fun where nothing is off limits.” The first season included episodes with Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Jason DeRulo, Kathy Griffin, KeKe Palmer, Bella Thorne, DJ Khaled, and more.

It premiered in November 2016, has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was even nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. They lost to RuPaul.

They even did a hilarious promo for the show parodying the most iconic scene from “Ghost” â€” though they subbed out clay and pottery for chocolate cake.

September 2016: Snoop gushes about Stewart in an interview with Rolling Stone, and Stewart shares a selfie of the two on Twitter

Snoop is cool!! And he can cook! Sort of !!! His way , which is unique and interesting , about to be revealed on vh1 pic.twitter.com/P8K6xivaEG — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) September 10, 2016

While speaking to Rolling Stone, the “Next Episode” rapper elaborated on his friendship with the lifestyle guru. “I’ve never met anyone like Martha Stewart. When we come together, it’s a natural combination of love, peace, and harmony,” he said.

That month, she also tweeted a photo of a painting Snoop made for her.

This is an original Snoop Dogg painting, and Snoop gave it to me as a gift! Very nice, don't you think? pic.twitter.com/a1AOjWsgXT — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) September 30, 2016

Of course, it’s of a dog.

October 2016: Along with Anna Kendrick, the two play Never Have I Ever on ‘Ellen’

We learned a lot â€” Stewart and Snoop have both sexted, used their fame to get out of trouble, and been to a nude beach. Snoop’s also “been stoned on a talk show,” been in handcuffs, and returned something to a store after he bought it.



October 2018: Stewart wrote the foreword for Snoop’s cookbook, ‘From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen’

Unique Nicole/Getty Images Snoop Dogg signs and discusses his new book ‘From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.’

“Snoop and I have a special bond that dates back to when he first appeared on the ‘Martha Stewart Show’ in 2008. Our relationship was born from our connection to food as we whipped up some cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies,” she wrote. “Working with Snoop in the kitchen has been a remarkable experience for me. Not only has he taught me new lingo and cultural references, he surprised me with his unique cooking techniques and recipes.”

April 2019: They changed their show to ‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge,’ and recreate a scene from ‘Titanic’

Season three aired from April 2019 to February 2020. The new iteration of the show was a competition â€” each episode had new celebrities either joining Team Snoop or Team Martha, while another celebrity judged which team’s dish was better. Some teammates included Matthew McConaughey, Tiffany Haddish, Fergie, Regina Hall, Lil Pump, and Paris Hilton.

Some of the celebrity judges were Isla Fisher, William Shatner, and Kandi Burruss.

August 2020: Stewart gives Snoop gardening tips during quarantine on her new show, ‘Martha Knows Best’

During an episode of her new HGTV show “Martha Knows Best,” Stewart called up her friend Snoop to FaceTime and discuss how to best pot one of Snoop’s tomato plants and generally give some gardening advice.

December 2020: The two reunited once again to bake cookies shaped like cannabis leaves, Christmas trees, and ‘Dogg’ bones

Christopher Polk / Getty Images/Martha Stewart/Instagram Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

During an event sponsored by Salesforce, the two baked and decorated Christmas cookies together while over thousands of people watched.

“400,000 people around the world watched as we bantered and decorated. It was great fun!! And the cookies were amazing,” the celebrity chef wrote on Instagram.



February 2021: They’re taking on the Puppy Bowl

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

Forget about the Super Bowl â€” on February 7, these two BFFS are hosting Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl 17. As the dynamic duo says, they will be “serving up our favourite drinks and our favourite bites.”

We can’t wait to see what else these two have in store for 2021 â€” whatever it is, we’re sure it will be hilarious and wholesome.

