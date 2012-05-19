To Understand JPMorgan's Trading Fiasco You Have To Go Back To 2005

Ever since JP Morgan revealed that it had taken a $2 billion + loss off a badly executed trade in its chief investment office, everyone’s been abuzz about the stability of the bank, the fate of CEO Jamie Dimon and what the huge loss meant for the future of banking regulation.



Even a week after the initial disclosure, bombshell reports are still unveiling what happened within the bank and the events that led up to the huge loss.

To help you make sense of the whole fiasco, we’ve compiled a timeline of all the events that may have contributed to the trading mess, and what has happened in the wake of the bank unveiling the loss.

It starts in 2005… so get ready!

